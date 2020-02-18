Liverpool provide injury update on captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be assessed over the coming days after sustaining a hamstring injury in this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder was forced off with 10 minutes to play at the Wanda Metropolitano, with vice-skipper James Milner coming on as an 80th-minute replacement.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Henderson had felt a problem in his hamstring.

There was good news, with Klopp reporting that his skipper was not too concerned about the injury, although he noted that it was serious enough to force the England international off.

Klopp told reporters: “Hendo felt his hamstring unfortunately. We have to wait. He was not too concerned but enough to go off obviously.”

That will give Liverpool supporters hope that Henderson’s layoff might be at the lower end of the spectrum for a hamstring injury, but that will depend on the outcome of the medical assessments he undertakes over the next few days.

In any case, Henderson now faces a battle to be fit for the second leg at Anfield on March 11. He also risks being sidelined when the Reds are crowned champions given that they only need five more wins to lift the title.