Liverpool secure Champions League qualification

Liverpool have secured qualification for the 2020/21 Champions League group stage.

Fierce rivals Manchester United’s victory over Chelsea this evening means the Reds are now guaranteed a top-four finish (though their 25-point leads means they are almost certain of being crowned champions).

Frank Lampard’s Blues slipped to a 0-2 defeat to United at Stamford Bridge this evening.That left them on 41 points after 26 games, which means they are 35 points behind Liverpool.

Tonight’s results means the Reds are definitely in next season’s group stages even if Manchester City’s Champions League ban ends up being overturned.

Liverpool’s win over Norwich City secured qualification in the event of City’s ban standing.

The current Champions League holders have secured their spot in next season’s competition before this season’s knockout rounds have got underway. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in their last-16 tie tomorrow evening.

Liverpool are the first team in Europe to qualify for the 2020/21 group stages.