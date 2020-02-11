Liverpool stalwart brands team-mate ‘cheater’

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has called team-mate Dejan Lovren a cheater.

The Croatian centre-back stands accused of taking multiple touches during a one-touch rondo drill in training.

Lovren denied the allegations, insisting he had only touched the ball once.

But team-mates Milner claims everybody else saw Lovren take at least three touches.

Writing on Twitter, the veteran midfielder said: “When Dejan claims he only had one touch but we all saw him take at least 3 😲#rondocheater.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of an indignant, open-mouthed Milner staring at Lovren during training at Melwood yesterday.