Liverpool team-mates mock Andy Robertson after his golfing holiday

Alisson Becker went to Rio De Janeiro. Trent Alexander-Arnold went to Miami. Roberto Firmino went to the Maldives.

But Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson spent the Premier League’s winter break soaking up the rays in his native Scotland.

Robertson took the opportunity to play golf at the legendary St Andrews course.

His team-mates weighed in to have a laugh at his expense. Good friend James Milner expressed surprise that Robertson had been able to lift his leg for a catalogue pose on a stone bridge. And yet more surprise that he had entrusted his right leg with the job.

Defender Virgil van Dijk was equally impressed with Robertson’s pose.

Don’t worry, I know the Scottish sun is powerful at this time of year but I had factor 50 on. @TheHomeofGolf pic.twitter.com/bRWj8bfIm5 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 6, 2020

Forget the sunshine, you’ve done well getting that hip of yours to 90 degrees mate 😂#stifffffff#nicetoseeyouusingyourright https://t.co/YhYSIwzMrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 6, 2020