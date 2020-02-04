Liverpool youngsters look ahead to Shrewsbury tie

Liverpool’s young stars have been looking ahead to this evening’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

After a 2-2 draw with the League One side at the New Meadow last month, the Reds host the Shrews this evening with a fifth round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge awaiting the winner.

Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players have taken their two-week winter break regardless, which means Liverpool’s under-23 side have been left behind to play tonight’s game.

Some of those who will be involved have posted on social media in the build-up to the game. Here’s what they had to say.