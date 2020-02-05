Liverpool’s first team stars react to the youngsters’ victory over Shrewsbury
Liverpool’s senior pros have been giving their reaction to their young team-mates’ victory over Shrewsbury Town in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay.
Jurgen Klopp and his first-teams stars are currently observing the Premier League’s winter break and opted against playing in last night’s game at Anfield.
But they now have a fifth round tie at Chelsea to look forward to after under-23s boss Neil Critchley guided Liverpool’s youngest ever team to a 1-0 win over their League One opponents.
Here’s what the Liverpool first-team players had to say about the match.
Outstanding performance from the boys, Critch and his staff & fantastic turn out from the fans 🙌🏻 #younggunsfiring #FACup #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rFwFcWxssJ— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 4, 2020
Yes boys 👏👏👏🔴 #YNWA https://t.co/wd0Myg40IK— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) February 4, 2020
We are @LFC!! And we do it on @EmiratesFACup as well!!#ADR13N 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/2UXfgo5Voo— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) February 4, 2020
GO ON THE BOYS 👏👏❤️ #YNWA https://t.co/jeZZWRXbes— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 4, 2020
Well done 👏🏽😄 pic.twitter.com/ZJiUMA48tC— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 4, 2020