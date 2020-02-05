Liverpool’s first team stars react to the youngsters’ victory over Shrewsbury

Liverpool’s senior pros have been giving their reaction to their young team-mates’ victory over Shrewsbury Town in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

Jurgen Klopp and his first-teams stars are currently observing the Premier League’s winter break and opted against playing in last night’s game at Anfield.

But they now have a fifth round tie at Chelsea to look forward to after under-23s boss Neil Critchley guided Liverpool’s youngest ever team to a 1-0 win over their League One opponents.

Here’s what the Liverpool first-team players had to say about the match.

Outstanding performance from the boys, Critch and his staff & fantastic turn out from the fans 🙌🏻 #younggunsfiring #FACup #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rFwFcWxssJ February 4, 2020