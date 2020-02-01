Man Utd confirm Odion Ighalo signing

Manchester United have announced the loan signing of Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian striker, aged 30, has joined the Red Devils until the end of the season in a deal that was finalised shortly before this evening’s transfer deadline.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, said in the past: “They were my team growing up.

“I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV. They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream.”

He previously played in England for Watford between 2014 and 2017, scoring 40 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets.

He moved to China with Changchun Yatai in 2017, moving on to Shanghai Shenhua in 2019.