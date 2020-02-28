Man Utd drawn against LASK in Europa League last-16

Manchester United will face Austrian side LASK in the Europa League last-16.

United were the last team pulled out of the pot by former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann in this afternoon’s draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon.

The Red Devils progressed to the last-16 after a 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge in their last-32 tie.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo, Scott McTominay and Fred (two) gave United a 5-0 victory in last night’s second leg at Old Trafford.

LASK, based in the Austrian city of Linz, have never faced United before.

They finished second in the Austrian league last season, behind Red Bull Salzburg, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the playoff stage by Club Brugge, United’s previous opponents.

LASK topped a Europa League group that also contained Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven and Rosenborg, then beat AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate in their last-32 tie.