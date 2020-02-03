Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes makes immediate return to Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes has wasted no time in returning to his former club Sporting Lisbon.

After making his United debut in the goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, the Portugal international was back in his homeland on Sunday.

Fernandes, aged 25, was in the stands to which his ex-teammates take on Sporting Braga.

His nervy appearance in television pictures from the game was justified, as Sporting slipped to a 1-0 away defeat at Braga.