Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba injury update

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will remain sidelined for a few more months and midfielder Paul Pogba is nowhere near returning to action, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford’s chance of featuring again this season are said to be touch and go, with Solskjaer hinting that the Red Devils will need a run to the Europa League Final on May 27 to give the England international the best chance of playing again this term.

Pogba has not yet resumed training after his ankle operation and appears unlikely to do so for the foreseeable future.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 first leg against Club Brugge, Solskjaer said: “I would hope Marcus is playing this season.

“It’ll just be touch-and-go towards the end. So hopefully we can go through and get through this tournament and prolong the season.

“It takes time. I’m not a doctor, but obviously I was hoping that he would recover quicker than it actually looks like he is going to be out for. So another few months definitely.

“Paul has not been part of the team training yet, so it’ll depend on how he feels or when he feels ready to do that, so he’s not anywhere near that yet.”

Rashford has been out of action since the FA Cup third round replay against Wolverhampton Wanders on January 15. He suffered a double stress fracture to the back after coming on as a substitute.

Pogba last featured since September 30.