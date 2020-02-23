Marcus Rashford congratulates Man Utd goalscorers vs Watford

Injury Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford enjoyed watching his team-mates in action against Watford this afternoon.

The Red Devils eased to a 3-0 win over the Hornets at Old Trafford.

Rashford offered his congratulations to the goalscorers in social media media post.

January signing Bruno Fernandes was congratulated on scoring his first goal for the club; Anthony Martial impressed the England international with his finishing; and youngster Mason Greenwood clearly delighted Rashford by getting himself on the scoresheet.