Moussa Sissoko: return to action pencilled in for Tottenham midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is expected to play again this season, head coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The French star is scheduled to return to the team at the end of March or start of April.

Sissoko, aged 30, has been sidelined with a knee injury since the New Year’s Day defeat to Southampton.

Speaking ahead of his weekend’s game against Mourinho’s former club Chelsea, the Spurs boss revealed that Sissoko had stepped up his recovery by returning to outdoor training this week.

He is on course to make a full recovery and be available for selection in around five weeks.

Mourinho told reporters: “I think Moussa will give us some matches this season.

“He went outside, started a little bit and next week he will have a different phase of his recovery.

“I’m optimistic, but realistic about his situation. I would expect Moussa to be playing a few weeks of football with us. In normal conditions, we are going to have him back by the end of March, beginning of April.”

Due to when the March international break falls, the away match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on April 4 looks like the most likely fixture in which Sissoko could return.

He would then potentially be available for the final six Premier League games of the season, including the north London derby at home to Arsenal on April 25.