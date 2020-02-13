Odion Ighalo kept away from Man Utd training over coronavirus fears

Manchester United are keeping new signing Odion Ighalo away from his new team-mates over coronavirus fears.

The Nigeria international, aged 30, joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua last month. He was still in China when his deadline day move was finalised.

Ighalo was left in England when United’s squad flew to Marbella for a warm weather training camp last week due to concerns that any tightening of immigration restrictions relating to coronavirus might prevent him from re-entering the UK.

When United return to training at Carrington this week, the former Watford man will continue to train alone. The BBC reports that he is undertaking a personalised fitness programme at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester.

Ighalo is expected to join the club for Monday’s return to Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. By that stage, the recommended quarantine period of 14 days since he arrived in the UK will have passed.