Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules five Man Utd players out of Club Brugge clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the five players he will be without for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Club Brugge.

The Red Devils host their Belgian opponents at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, and need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to progress.

Solskjaer confirmed that he will still be without long-term injury absentees Marcus Rashford (back), Paul Pogba (ankle) and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant.

He also revealed that defenders Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe are also unavailable.

Both players were involved in training at Carrington earlier today, but Solskjaer says the pair will need to pick up some minutes for the under-23 side before being considered for first-team selection.

According to United’s official website, the Norwegian boss said: “[Axel and Tim] are getting close to a reserves match or a behind-closed-doors match.

“We need them to play in that kind of game before we use them in the first team.”

Solskjaer also revealed that a couple of players had picked up knocks in training this week, but he is not expected those to impact on his team selection for tomorrow’s game.