Pablo Mari reacts to making his first Arsenal appearance vs Chelsea

Arsenal’s new signing Pablo Mari has given his thoughts on making his first appearance for the north Londoners.

The Spanish centre-back started last night’s under-23 fixture against Chelsea.

Mari joined the Gunners on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo last month.

His first experience of pulling on an Arsenal shirt came as the Gunners faced their London rivals in a Premier League 2 Division 1 game.

Mari partnered Rob Holding in central defence and was replaced at half-time by Zach Medley.

Writing on Twitter this morning, he said: “Great feelings during my first minutes in @Arsenal colours yesterday! Keep working hard!”