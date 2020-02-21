Photo: Arsenal stars celebrate in the dressing room after beating Olympiakos

Arsenal pair Bernd Leno and Shkodran Musafi celebrated alongside each other after last night’s 0-1 win over Olympiakos in their Europa League last-32 tie.

They weren’t exactly wild scenes – just a celebratory hand gesture apiece from the goalkeeper and centre-back – which were probably reflective of the Gunners’ laboured display and the fact that the job is only half-done ahead of the return game at the Emirates Stadium.

That sentiment was echoed in Mustafi’s tweet as he shared the dressing room photo with his Twitter followers.

The Germany international wrote: “Probably not our best performance, but we have been patient and will fly home with the important win.”