Photo: Arsenal’s 5ft 5in Lucas Torreira marking Olympiacos’ 6ft 3in Ousseynou Ba

Arsenal’s frailty from set pieces, which resulted in their elimination from the Europa League last night, has been neatly summarised by one image from the game against Olympiacos.

The picture shows 5ft 5in Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira attempted to do a man-marking job on Olympiacos’ Ousseynou Ba, who stands almost a foot taller at 6ft 3in.

Arsenal’s poor defending from corners handed the Greek side two crucial away goals at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening.

While Torreira was not at fault for either goal, the image of him picking up Ba does speak volumes.