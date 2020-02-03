Photo: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira sunning himself in Dubai

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has wasted no time in taking advantage of the Premier League’s first ever winter break.

The Uruguay international came off the bench for the Gunners in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Burnley.

But less than 24 hours later, his scenery has changed dramatically from Turf Moor to a beach in Dubai.

Writing in Spanish (and emoji) on Twitter, Torreira said: “Delicious mates in the sun and enjoying this little holiday in Dubai.”

Torreira and his team-mates are next in action against Newcastle United on Sunday, February 16, which gives the former Sampdoria man plenty of time to soak up some vitamin D.