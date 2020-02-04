Photo: Bernd Leno on holiday in Dubai

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has jetted out to Dubai to enjoy the two-week winter break in Premier League.

The German star flew to the Middle East after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley.

He revealed he and his team-mates are due back at London Colney on Friday to resume training ahead of a return to action against Newcastle United on Sunday, February 16.

Leno shared a photo on Twitter showing him and girlfriend Sophia Christin enjoying a meal during their break.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Recharging in Dubai. On Friday we will start training here to prepare for the rest of the season.”