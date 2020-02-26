Photo: Injured Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac with his arm in a sling

Injured Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has shared a photo showing his arm in sling as a result of the shoulder injury he sustained in last weekend’s win over Everton.

Kolasinac appears to be travelling in a black cab, with the content of his social media post suggesting he might be returning from a medical appointment.

The Bosnian left-back wrote: “Thanks for all your messages. Hope to be back soon! Further specialist assessments are needed…”

Thanks for all your messages. 👊🏻 Hope to be back soon! 💪🏻 Further specialist assessments are needed… 😕 #ShoulderInjury #GibGäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/tlyBF6Gtk5 — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) February 26, 2020

Youngster Bukayo Saka impressed after coming off the bench to replace Kolasinac against the Toffees last Sunday.