Photo: Injured Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac with his arm in a sling

Injured Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has shared a photo showing his arm in sling as a result of the shoulder injury he sustained in last weekend’s win over Everton.

Kolasinac appears to be travelling in a black cab, with the content of his social media post suggesting he might be returning from a medical appointment.

The Bosnian left-back wrote: “Thanks for all your messages. Hope to be back soon! Further specialist assessments are needed…”

Youngster Bukayo Saka impressed after coming off the bench to replace Kolasinac against the Toffees last Sunday.