Photo: Lucas Torreira celebrates his 24th birthday

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has shared a photo of the celebrations for his 24th birthday.

The Uruguay international enjoyed an extended birthday, given that it started in Dubai, where the Gunners have been enjoyed a mid-season break, and continued through a flight back to London.

Once back in the UK, Torreira was able to celebrate properly. That is, go to a restaurant to have a sparkler stuck in his dessert and ‘Happy Birthday’ written in sauce on his plate.