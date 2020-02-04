Photo: Man Utd defender heads to the mosque during winter break

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has taken the Premier League’s winter break as an opportunity to visit the world’s biggest mosque.

The Portuguese youngster is in Manchester City territory – Abu Dhabi – and went to see the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

United are not in action again until their game against Chelsea on Monday, February 17, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players have jetted off in search of sunshine.

Dalot has opted for a trip to the Middle East, but has chosen Abu Dhabi rather than neighbouring Dubai, which is usually favoured by footballers.