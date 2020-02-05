Photo: Mesut Ozil visits on-loan Arsenal team-mate

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has paid a visit to out on loan team-mate Mohamed Elneny during the Premier League winter break.

With two weeks between fixtures, Ozil has flown to Turkey for a holiday.

During his time in Istanbul, the Gunners star found time to hang out with midfielder Elneny, who is currently on loan at Besiktas. The Turkish side have an option to buy the Egypt international this summer.

Writing on Twitter, Elneny said: “Mr. Assist, is very nice to see you here in Istanbul and I always look up to you to learn from you my Brother. See you soon.”