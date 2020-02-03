Photos: Man Utd new boy Odion Ighalo arrives in Manchester

Manchester United’s deadline day signing Odion Ighalo has arrived in the UK.

The loan arrival from Shanghai Shenhua arrived at Manchester airport yesterday.

This morning he was pictured outside The Lowry hotel – favoured by United before matches and when hosting new arrivals – after arriving in Manchester.

Concerns over the coronavirus do not appear to have impeded Ighalo’s travel. He was still in China when his loan deal was finalised last Friday.

You can see Ighalo arriving at Manchester airport in the video below, and outside The Lowry in the selection of photos below.