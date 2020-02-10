Photos: Pablo Mari trains with Arsenal in Dubai
Arsenal’s new signing Pablo Mari trained with his new team-mates for the first time in Dubai over the weekend.
The Spanish centre-back, signed from Brazilian side Flamengo last month, joined the Gunners’ warm weather training camp in the Middle East as Mikel Arteta’s squad prepare for the rest of the season.
You can see Mari in action in Arsenal training in the selection of photos below.
First training in Dubai ✅🇦🇪💪⚽️— Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) February 7, 2020
___
Primer entreno en Dubái ✅🇦🇪💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oiPLEl9wL1