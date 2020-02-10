Romelu Lukaku takes aim at former Man Utd team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has taken aim at his former Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic following yesterday’s Milan derby.

Both ex-United players were on the scoresheet as Lukaku’s Inter side defeated Zlatan’s AC Milan 4-2 at San Siro.

In his post-match tweet, Lukaku couldn’t help but take a dig at Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish veteran previously touted himself as the King of Milan and his signing for Milan last month had been widely heralded as the ‘return of the king’.

But after scoring Inter’s fourth goal in yesterday’s derby, Lukaku wrote: “There’s a new king in town.”