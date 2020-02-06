Ryan Sessegnon reacts to James Ward-Prowse horror injury

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon has posted on social media to give his response to the horror injury he inflicted on Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse during last night’s FA Cup tie.

Sessegnon caught Ward-Prowse’s knee with his follow through as the pair competed for the ball.

The Saints midfielder was left with a deep gash on his knee through which his bone could be seen and suspected ligament damage.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Sessegnon said: “Showed good character to come back and win tonight. Also hope that James’s injury isn’t too serious and he recovers well.”