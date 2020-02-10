Shkodran Mustafi takes thinly-veiled dig at Unai Emery

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has seemingly taken a pot shot at former coach Unai Emery.

The Germany international shared a photo to Twitter showing him sitting in conversation with head coach Mikel Arteta during the warm weather training camp in Dubai.

He captioned the image: “Communication is the key to improvement.”

Given that Mustafi’s resurgent form in recent weeks has led to every pundit in the country noting his improvement, it is hard not to read his tweet as a dig at Emery’s management style.