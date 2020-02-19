Tottenham star tweets ahead of RB Leipzig clash
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has posted on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig.
Spurs host the German side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.
Alderweireld, for one, is looking forward to the prospect of a Champions League home game.
But the Belgium international is also expecting a tough game.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Champions League nights at the Lane! Primed and ready for a tough opponent.”
Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga table, one point behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Champions League nights at the Lane 😍! Primed and ready for a tough opponent 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/3SY06yctg4— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 19, 2020