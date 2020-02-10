Tweet and Photo: Former Man Utd skipper Ashley Young celebrates victory in the Milan derby

Ex-Manchester United captain Ashley Young has enjoyed his most memorable moment since quitting Old Trafford last month.

The 34-year-old veteran was part of the Inter Milan side that came from behind to beat city rivals AC Milan in yesterday’s derby at San Siro.

Young started and played almost the full match, before being replaced in injury time in a time-wasting substitution.

It was a bit of a United old boys affair, with Zlatan Ibrahmovic on the scoresheet for Milan as they took a two-goal lead in the first-half; Romelu Lukaku scoring Inter’s fourth in time added on at the end of the game; and Alexis Sanchez also starting for Antonio Conte’s side.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Young said: “What a feeling!!! The atmosphere in the stadium and the noise our fans made helped us turn the game around, felt like the place was on fire, it was electric!”

Doesn’t sound like he’s regretting his decision to quit the United bench in search of new footballing experiences before the end of his career.

Former Red Devils striker Lukaku certainly enjoyed his evening, too.