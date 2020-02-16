Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Newcastle

Arsenal returned to action after the Premier League winter break with a 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

The match had been goalless at the break, but second-half strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette gave the Gunners all three points.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory over the Magpies.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Missed that scoring feeling. Thank you to everyone for your support and celebrations, feels so good to back ⚽♣️❤9⃣ pic.twitter.com/oQ7NZ5DJUo — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) February 16, 2020

Great team win for the @Arsenal! 〽❤ We showed why we’re definitely on the right path ⚽💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/zRjxvEzBLc — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 16, 2020