Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Newcastle

Arsenal returned to action after the Premier League winter break with a 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

The match had been goalless at the break, but second-half strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette gave the Gunners all three points.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory over the Magpies.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

