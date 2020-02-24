Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to victory over Everton

Arsenal came from behind to secure a hard-fought win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners fell behind to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-minute opener.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in charge, before Richarlison equalised on the stroke of half-time.

But Aubameyang struck again immediately after the break to secure all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players posted on social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Full bars at the Emirates tonight!📶 Thanks for the call @BukayoSaka87 📞. Fans were class again. Great win boys!!! ⚽️🙏🏾@arsenal #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/vWQtflfbvP February 23, 2020

Another game ✅ Another win 💯 Another assist 🔥 Signal strong as ever🤝📞 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/a6zpxsBWa2 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 23, 2020

We had to fight hard, but we worked this out together 👊🏻 Get well soon, my brother @seadk6 🙏🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/Nt9Hvyz5w5 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 23, 2020