Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to victory over Everton
Arsenal came from behind to secure a hard-fought win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners fell behind to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-minute opener.
Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in charge, before Richarlison equalised on the stroke of half-time.
But Aubameyang struck again immediately after the break to secure all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players posted on social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.
That winning mood 🙏🏽💪🏽👊🏽🔥 #COYG #Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/OXRdMgY7pZ— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 23, 2020
Full bars at the Emirates tonight!📶 Thanks for the call @BukayoSaka87 📞. Fans were class again. Great win boys!!! ⚽️🙏🏾@arsenal #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/vWQtflfbvP— Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) February 23, 2020
Another game ✅ Another win 💯 Another assist 🔥 Signal strong as ever🤝📞 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/a6zpxsBWa2— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 23, 2020
We had to fight hard, but we worked this out together 👊🏻 Get well soon, my brother @seadk6 🙏🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/Nt9Hvyz5w5— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 23, 2020
Heart still racing from those last minutes 🤪 but what counts: another win, another game unbeaten and another step in the right direction. 😎 #YaGunnersYa ❤⚽ #M1Ö #COYG pic.twitter.com/I3XcAFCEnF— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 23, 2020
Very nice pic.twitter.com/hMoohncBy8— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 23, 2020
massive win today 💪🏽🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/yP3X5lNklU— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) February 23, 2020
V A M O S ➕3️⃣ ❤️ #LT11 pic.twitter.com/w0QKbpasvZ— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) February 23, 2020