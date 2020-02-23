Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Tottenham
Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
Goals from the returning Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso secured all three points for the Blues.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Proud of the team performance today, great character for an important win! Thanks to our fans for the amazing support 😤💪🏼🙏🏼 #Chelsea #CFC #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/mMeCXI9HCf— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) February 22, 2020
Together! 💪🏻💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/PzBAdQNSE1— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 22, 2020
Important win 💙 pic.twitter.com/8jxWQDyavZ— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) February 22, 2020