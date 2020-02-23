Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Tottenham

By
-

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Goals from the returning Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso secured all three points for the Blues.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

〽️⚽️🤷🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso28) on