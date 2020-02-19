Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to defeat at Atletico Madrid

By
-

Liverpool are behind at the halfway point in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

The holders slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano last night, with Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez poking in the only goal of the game after some sloppy Liverpool defending from a fourth-minute corner.

After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.