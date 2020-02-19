Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to defeat at Atletico Madrid
Liverpool are behind at the halfway point in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.
The holders slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano last night, with Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez poking in the only goal of the game after some sloppy Liverpool defending from a fourth-minute corner.
After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Obviously not the night we wanted. We still have the chance to make it right at Anfield. Learn from this match and be ready for the next 👊🏾 Big thanks to all our fans here tonight 🙏🏾 #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/74sTxn1Nob— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 18, 2020
Frustrating night. But we still have Anfield!!! Incredible support as ever #YNWA pic.twitter.com/2mzWPQelIL— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 18, 2020
Now more than ever ANFIELD IS WAITING 💪🏻🔴#ADR13N pic.twitter.com/KMXg7cDPRY— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) February 18, 2020