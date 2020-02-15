Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Norwich

Fit-again Sadio Mane came to Liverpool’s rescue to secure a 0-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road this evening.

On his return to action after a hamstring injury, the Senegalese international scored the only goal of the game to continue the Reds’ unbeaten Premier League campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side now have a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Mane came off the bench in the 60th minute and scored the winner 18 minutes later.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Mane to the rescue! Congrats on getting your 100th goal, we needed it!! pic.twitter.com/TbXvBGzLER — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 15, 2020

Dig deep and win ⚡ pic.twitter.com/RxA6Qg9ymZ — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) February 15, 2020