Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over West Ham
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s dramatic victory over West Ham United.
After taking the lead through Gini Wijnaldum’s ninth-minute goal, the Reds were pegged back when Issa Diop headed in three minutes later.
Substitute Pablo Fornals gave the Hammers the lead early in the second half, but the champions elect came from behind with goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.
They are now 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.
3 points, after an eventful evening. Don’t take anything for granted! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5ndkGDnwD2— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 25, 2020
Big win 💪🏻— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 25, 2020
Never in doubt it would end up in the net as Joey G lined it up from 30yards on his left peg 👀 #findaway#trenton🔥🔥#ynwa https://t.co/6shZoamjf7
#findaway 😂👀 https://t.co/NjBlaJNtFl— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) February 25, 2020
YESS!! 🔥 Glad to contribute with a goal but REALLY happy we pulled off the win! #MentalityMonsters 💪🏾💪🏾 Massive thanks for the support ♥️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/kpZQ87NdAS— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 24, 2020
Oh Mane Mane 😊🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/1DWagwQDw7— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) February 24, 2020
Grit, determination, character. We always fight to the end!! pic.twitter.com/78cPTYZbAr— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 24, 2020
SUPER-HUMANS 💪🏻🔴#ADR13N https://t.co/cj84H1kU6d— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) February 24, 2020