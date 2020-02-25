Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over West Ham

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s dramatic victory over West Ham United.

After taking the lead through Gini Wijnaldum’s ninth-minute goal, the Reds were pegged back when Issa Diop headed in three minutes later.

Substitute Pablo Fornals gave the Hammers the lead early in the second half, but the champions elect came from behind with goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

They are now 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.

Well done boys 💪💪keep on going !YNWA

