Tweets and Photos: Liverpool starlets react to beating Shrewsbury

Liverpool are through to the FA Cup fifth round after seeing off Shewsbury Town in last night’s fourth round replay.

With Jurgen Klopp and his first-team away for a winter break, the Reds’ youngsters secured a 1-0 win over their League One opponents at Anfield.

An own goal from Shrews defender Ro-Shaun Williams settled the tie in Liverpool’s favour.

After the final whistle, members of Neil Critchley’s youthful side took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their big night.

Unbelievable feeling and dream come true to make history by being the youngest ever @liverpoolfc captain. What a win and what a performance by the whole team🔥!!! Next round…..🔜📍 pic.twitter.com/TmwtljKZ3P — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) February 4, 2020

This guy my brother!!!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RwCPxYZADz — Pedro Chirivella (@pedrochb97) February 4, 2020