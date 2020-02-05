Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool starlets react to beating Shrewsbury

Liverpool are through to the FA Cup fifth round after seeing off Shewsbury Town in last night’s fourth round replay.

With Jurgen Klopp and his first-team away for a winter break, the Reds’ youngsters secured a 1-0 win over their League One opponents at Anfield.

An own goal from Shrews defender Ro-Shaun Williams settled the tie in Liverpool’s favour.

After the final whistle, members of Neil Critchley’s youthful side took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their big night.

Enjoyed that one! Another special night at Anfield, fans were incredible. An honour to be a part of this incredible club! 😁

