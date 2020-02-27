Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Real Madrid

Manchester City recorded a famous victory over Real Madrid in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s side were unfortunate to fall behind to Isco’s goal but fought back to win on the night, with Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne scoring precious away goals.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Always proud to captain this team! 50 goals for City ✅ pic.twitter.com/m5N6N1NvNU — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) February 26, 2020

What a night/performance/team! Take your pick. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Strong position now for 2nd leg – job still to do though 🔵 pic.twitter.com/vtIVzK7WE8 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 26, 2020

Sad to leave the team a bit early but most important is the result tonight !!

Proud of the boys 💙 #CitySpirit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z0p05e1tVW — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) February 27, 2020

A great score on the 1st leg! Still 90 minutes to play at home! 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/Lt8eZVHp3R — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) February 26, 2020

Big win tonight 🔥 But our job is not done yet. Let's go for it 💪🏼 #UCL #CmonCity @ManCity pic.twitter.com/ItMEtXUl4U — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 26, 2020

Conseguimos un merecido y muy buen resultado. Todavía falta pero seguiremos dando lo mejor. Vamos City!//We secured a great result, and deservedly so. There's still road ahead, but we'll keep giving it all. C'mon, City! 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/TY3XhS2dnO — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 26, 2020