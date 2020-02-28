Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Club Brugge

By
-

Manchester United cruised into the Europa League last-16 with a 5-0 win against Club Brugge at Old Trafford last night.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty, Odion Ighalo’s first goal for the club, Scott McTominay’s strike and Fred’s brace gave the Red Devils a 6-1 aggregate victory over their Belgian opponents, who had been reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute for the handball that resulted in Fernandes’ opener.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.