Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Club Brugge

Manchester United cruised into the Europa League last-16 with a 5-0 win against Club Brugge at Old Trafford last night.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty, Odion Ighalo’s first goal for the club, Scott McTominay’s strike and Fred’s brace gave the Red Devils a 6-1 aggregate victory over their Belgian opponents, who had been reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute for the handball that resulted in Fernandes’ opener.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

All Glory to God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRWBlKGrbS — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) February 28, 2020

I was very happy with the game tonight and the performance of the team.

It was fantastic to score two goals but I remain very focused on improving in training and every game.

Well done everyone for the qualification to the next round! pic.twitter.com/vMJAlX1oyC February 27, 2020

Good vibes and qualified for the next round. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aOtHwzmM87 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 27, 2020

Oh and another clean sheet 😉😀💪 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 27, 2020