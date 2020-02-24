Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Watford

Manchester United recorded a 3-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford in yesterday’s Premier League fixture.

January signing Bruno Fernandes opened his account for the club from the penalty spot, with Anthony Martial and youngster Mason Greenwood also on target.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Well deserved win! Happy to score for the first time, hoping it’ll be the first of many 🙏🏻 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/JAzWWzVsif February 23, 2020

Great feeling to be back at Old Trafford 😍 Big 3 points. The games keep coming, we must keep improving #MUFC 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ILsVDNe6u — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 23, 2020