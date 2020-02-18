Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to victory over Chelsea
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this evening’s victory over Chelsea.
The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire secured all three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are now just three points behind tonight’s opponents who are sitting fourth in the Premier League table.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.
Goal ✅— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 17, 2020
Clean Sheet ✅
3 points ✅ #MUFC 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/6hAIt1vbs4
What a night! RED ARMY!🔴💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/cQw1kffz2c— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) February 17, 2020
What a feeling 🔴🕸 #MUFC #AWB pic.twitter.com/Zi5lt4ZwcI— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) February 17, 2020
Big 3 points ! Keep going! #MUFC 💪🏾⚽️❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DhSLSIRBkS— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) February 17, 2020
Amazing 3 points against a really tough opponent 🙌🏻 Ready for the next match 💥 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/CRfeYNNnbS— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 17, 2020
Congrats boys! Great win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G1Zs345R0A— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 17, 2020