Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to victory over Chelsea

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this evening’s victory over Chelsea.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire secured all three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are now just three points behind tonight’s opponents who are sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.

Amazing 3 points against a really tough opponent 🙌🏻 Ready for the next match 💥 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/CRfeYNNnbS — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 17, 2020