Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur scored a last-gasp winner to record a 2-3 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park today.

Heung-min Son’s injury-time goal – his second of the game – secured all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Toby Alderweireld had earlier scored for both teams, before Son gave Spurs the lead in time added on at the end of the first half.

Bjorn Engels equalised soon after the break and the game appeared to be heading for a draw until Son struck again.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say when they posted on social media after the game.

Not my best performance personally after a big week, but happy to help the team with a goal at the right end. Thanks to my teammates and our brilliant away support 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/8BxtK8YuPb — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 16, 2020