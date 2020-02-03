Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory over Man City
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 2-0 win over Manchester City.
Debutant Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring with a stunning volley shortly after City had been reduced to 10 man when Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up a second yellow card.
Heung-min Son doubled Spurs’ lead to secure all three points and put Jose Mourinho’s side within four points of the Champions League qualification places.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.
Teamwork with a massive fan support!! That’s the spirit!! 🙌🏾🏟 #COYS #TOTMCI #PL pic.twitter.com/5UeL8zyL73— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) February 2, 2020
What a match.. Big win in front of our fans 💪! Congrats on your debut goal @StevenBergwijn or should I say Stevie Wonder 🤣.. #COYS pic.twitter.com/gmHAznNfvZ— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 2, 2020
Huge 3 points!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/p2Ewzejvvz— Dele (@dele_official) February 2, 2020
Big win at home!! 💪 Well done, lads! #COYS— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) February 2, 2020
Enorme triunfo!! Gran partido, muchachos! #VamosSpurs pic.twitter.com/J9wAngHKIS
💪🏿🤙🏿 good job ! https://t.co/B2RqCBHubH— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 2, 2020