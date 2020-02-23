Video and Photo: Odion Ighalo all smiles ahead of Man Utd vs Watford

Manchester United’s January signing Odion Ighalo was all smiles as he arrived for what could be his home debut for the club he supported as a boy against his former club.

The Nigerian striker is among the substitutes for today’s Premier League game against Watford, which is United’s first home game since Ighalo joined on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo, who previously played for the Hornets, was all smiles as he arrived at Old Trafford a short time ago.

He made his United debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Monday and his first start in the midweek defeat at Club Brugge.

