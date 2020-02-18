Video and Photos: Liverpool players on the pitch at Atletico Madrid

Liverpool’s players took the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday evening ahead of tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds are back at the stadium where they lifted the trophy last June. Jurgen Klopp’s squad were able to familiarise themselves with the playing surface and relive some great memories as they took a stroll on the pitch.

Having trained at Melwood earlier on Monday, Liverpool did not hold an open session in Madrid.

You can see below video footage and photos of them have a wander around the pitch.