Video: Arsenal training ahead of Olympiacos game

Arsenal were in action on the training pitch at their London Colney bases yesterday as they prepare to face Olympiacos in this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg.

The Gunners have a 1-0 aggregate lead following the first leg in Greece last week, with French striker Alexandre Lacazette having scored the only goal of the tie so far.

You can see Mikel Arteta’s squad being put through their paces in the build up to the second leg in the video below.