Video: Arsenal training in Dubai

Arsenal have been training in Dubai today as they begin their warm weather training camp.

Having had a few days apart for holidays since last Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley, Mikel Arteta’s squad reunited in the Middle East today to begin their preparations for the rest of the season.

The Gunners return to action against Newcastle United on Sunday, February 16.

Before that, it’s time to get to work in Dubai. You can see below video footage and photos from the first training session in the sunshine.

⏰ Training time



🇦🇪 Day one in Dubai

☀️ Session in the sun@DavidLuiz_4 🤝 Gabriel Martinelli pic.twitter.com/gWvLWHnkms — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 7, 2020

D U B A I 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/nHi5mDhIJ4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 7, 2020