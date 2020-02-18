Video: Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Manchester United moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a 0-2 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire gave the Red Devils all three points, but the game was dogged by VAR controversy.

Maguire was fortunate to escape a red card after kicking out at Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. He avoided being sent-off despite a VAR review.

And the video ref also ruled out goals for Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud, with the decision to disallow Zouma’s goal particularly harsh.

