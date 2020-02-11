Video: Diogo Dalot unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has been channelling Portuguese compatriot and former United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dalot produced Juventus superstar Ronaldo’s iconic goal celebration during the Red Devils’ mid-season training camp in Marbella, Spain.

The 20-year-old jumped, span around in mid-air, planted both feet on the ground and yelled: “Si!”

Ronaldo has been performing the celebration since 2011 and has since been seen in some of his biggest games.

Dalot’s slightly lower profile version of the celebration was joined by team-mates Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.