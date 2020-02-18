Video: Fan footage of Man Utd celebrating Harry Maguire’s goal at Chelsea

Manchester United fan David Alorka had the best seat in the house when captain Harry Maguire scored against Chelsea last night.

After Maguire nodded in United’s second goal in a 0-2 victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge, Alorka and the fans around him found himself at the centre of the goal celebrations.

Maguire performed his crossed arm celebration in front of the travelling United fans, sparking a sea of flying limbs. He was quickly mobbed by his team-mates – those playing and substitutes.

You can see the fan footage of Maguire’s goal celebration in the video below.